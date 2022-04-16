Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $184.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.80.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,185,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

