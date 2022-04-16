NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $101,097.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.