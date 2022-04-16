NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

