Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) to report $9.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $9.65 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $2.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 278.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.29 million to $44.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.25 million to $76.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 394,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,661. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.