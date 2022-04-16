MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 185,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

