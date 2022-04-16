Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

