Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $20.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

