MX TOKEN Trading 2% Lower This Week (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006001 BTC on exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $242.62 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN (MX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

