Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Crocs worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Crocs by 1,406.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Crocs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.