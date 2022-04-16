Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $7.62 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after acquiring an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of BRKR opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

