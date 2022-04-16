Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

