Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 23,766 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $110.88 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

