Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

