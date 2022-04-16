Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,328 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

