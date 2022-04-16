Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.07. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

