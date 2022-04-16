Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,493 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

