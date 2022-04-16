Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,695,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 118,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

