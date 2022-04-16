Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

