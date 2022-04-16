Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

