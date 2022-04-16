Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NYSE:NSC opened at $263.06 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

