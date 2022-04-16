Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.