Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 229,355 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

