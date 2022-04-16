Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $150.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

