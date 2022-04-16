Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $252.90 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

