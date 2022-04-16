Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 379,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,777,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

