Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

