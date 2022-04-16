Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $157,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE opened at $77.87 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.