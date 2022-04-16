Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $733.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $660.49 and a 200 day moving average of $631.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.