Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

