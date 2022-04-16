Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,814 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.