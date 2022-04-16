Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 462,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
