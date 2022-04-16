Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 462,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.