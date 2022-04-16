MurAll (PAINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,902.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $54,902.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

