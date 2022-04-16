MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$70.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.77.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

