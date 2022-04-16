MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.