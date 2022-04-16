MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $144.35 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

