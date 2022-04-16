Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 862,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,559,338 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $84.13.

The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.