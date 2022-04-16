Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 16,348,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.