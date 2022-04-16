Morgan Stanley Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $367.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $378.56.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $265.30 and a fifty-two week high of $545.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average of $372.48.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

