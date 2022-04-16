Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $245.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.80.

NDAQ stock opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

