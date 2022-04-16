Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after buying an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

