Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $11.26 on Friday, reaching $409.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,704. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

