Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Aaron’s worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.38. 148,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,457. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.