Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,345 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Quanterix worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,470 shares of company stock worth $480,924 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.51. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

