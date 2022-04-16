Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 45,158 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Northeast Bank worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 16,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.54. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

