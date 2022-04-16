Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 132,810 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,810 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Upland Software worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Upland Software by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

