Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,539 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth $2,717,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 218,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

