Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,776 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 275,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

