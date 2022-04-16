Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,835 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Daseke worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Daseke by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 14,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daseke by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 480,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

