Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,070 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 174,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,611. The company has a market capitalization of $784.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

