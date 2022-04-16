Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 244,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

